Esther K. Ewoldt

Paullina, Iowa
86, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Service: Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Paullina. Burial: Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 9, 6-7 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina.
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Eldridge Family Funeral Home - Paullina
217 East Logan Street
Paullina, IA 51046
Jan 10
Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:30AM-11:15AM
Zion Lutheran Church
103 W. Bertha St.
Paullina, IA 51046
