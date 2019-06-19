Hawarden, Iowa
Esther Marie Holtkamp, 91, of Hawarden, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Oakhill Assisted Living in Hawarden.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS, in Hawarden, with the Rev. Joshua Lowe officiating. Burial will be in Grace Hill Cemetery. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. today, followed by visitation with the family until 8 p.m., at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Esther Marie Holtkamp was born on Dec. 13, 1927, in Alcester, S.D., the daughter of William and Anna (Johannsen) Ludwig. Esther was baptized on Feb. 19, 1928, and confirmed on June 14, 1942, both at Peace Lutheran Church near Alcester. She attended the Ludwig Country School.
Esther married Herman H. Holtkamp on Dec. 27, 1951, at Peace Lutheran Church in Alcester. They farmed in Union County before retiring into Hawarden. Herman died on Nov. 19, 2016. Esther later moved to Oakhill Assisted Living, where she was very attached to the dog and cat that also made their home there.
Esther was always around her dogs and cats and raised bottle-fed lambs. She was active in her gardens and raising flowers. She and Herman often played cards with friends and she loved to fish. Esther was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS in Hawarden.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Rhoda and husband, Gary Lockhorst of Hawarden; two grandchildren, Eric Lockhorst and wife, Robin and their children, Mason and Sutton, and Rachel Stahlecker and husband, Josh and their daughters, Emery, Calliope, and Aubrey; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman; and sister, Dorothy Wendel.