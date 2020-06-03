× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Esther M. McDaniels

Sioux City

Esther M. McDaniels, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at a local care center.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Thomas Orthodox Church. Burial will be in St. Thomas Orthodox Cemetery, Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a Trisagion service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Esther was born on April 1, 1939, in Sioux City, the daughter of Ferris and Selma (Bashara) Corey. She graduated from Central High School in 1958, and attended beauty school. Esther worked as a hairstylist for a number of years and then began a career of social work for the Department of Human Services.

Esther enjoyed bingo, cooking, and being with her family. She was an active member of St. Thomas Orthodox Church.