Esther M. McDaniels
Sioux City
Esther M. McDaniels, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at a local care center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Thomas Orthodox Church. Burial will be in St. Thomas Orthodox Cemetery, Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a Trisagion service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Esther was born on April 1, 1939, in Sioux City, the daughter of Ferris and Selma (Bashara) Corey. She graduated from Central High School in 1958, and attended beauty school. Esther worked as a hairstylist for a number of years and then began a career of social work for the Department of Human Services.
Esther enjoyed bingo, cooking, and being with her family. She was an active member of St. Thomas Orthodox Church.
Survivors include her children, Greyson Stuart of Omaha, and Cindy (Bill) Jolin of Sioux City; seven grandchildren, Riley Tipton, Ben Jolin, Hannah (Jordan) Holthus, Alec (Erin Lias) Jolin, Avery Jolin, Molly Jolin, and Ella Jolin; six great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Dorian, August, Piper, Elliott, and Finley; a brother, Nick (Carol) Corey of Sioux City; a sister, Suzanna (George Sr.) Stickney of Sioux City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Nora McDaniels; and a brother, Bob Corey.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.