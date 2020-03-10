Esther M. Olivier
Sioux Center, Iowa
Esther M. Olivier, 92, of Sioux Center, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Royale Meadows Care Center in Sioux Center.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First Reformed Church in Sioux Center, with the Rev. Stephen Breen officiating. Burial will be prior to the service in Hope Cemetery, Hull, Iowa. A prayer service will be 9 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Esther M. Olivier was born on Sept. 8, 1927, in Lebanon, Iowa, to Peter and Ida (Bonnema) Rynders. She graduated from Hull Western Christian High School and continued her education at Dordt College earning her teaching degree. She worked on her master's degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Right out of high school, Esther taught in Hull, Doon, and Edgerton Christian schools. After receiving her college degree, Esther taught music at the Sioux Center Christian School for 16 years. She also taught at Sheldon Christian as well as teaching some classes at Dordt College.
On Aug. 3, 1950, Esther married Arie Olivier of Hull. Together they raised their family and ran a construction business in Sioux Center. Over the years, she gave many piano and organ lessons and with Arie they filled the home with music.
Esther was a member of the First Reformed Church in Sioux Center, where she was a member of the Ruth Circle and taught Sunday school. She was active in other musical organizations for many years; she directed the handbell choir in addition to her 60 years as church organist and also directed the Farm Bureau chorus. She and Arie spent many years entertaining folks at nursing homes throughout northwest Iowa. She enjoyed crosswords, tending to flowers and birds, and connecting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her no-bake cookies were legendary.
She is survived by her children, Eileen (David) Dockter of Los Gatos, Calif., Melody (Jerry) De Wit of Alton, Iowa, and Armand J. Olivier (Jami) of Charlotte, N.C.; five grandchildren, Joel (April) DeWit of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Elliot (Jessica) De Wit of Sioux Falls, S.D., David (Ashlee) De Wit of Lansing, Ill., Austin Olivier and Alexis Olivier, both of Charlotte; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Hughes of Norfolk, Neb.; brother, Peter (Bernice) Rynders of Grand Rapids, Mich.; brother, Ron (Karen) Rynders of Sioux Center; sisters-in-law, Kathy Rynders of Fulton, Ill., Gertrude Van't Hul of Sioux Center, and Dorothy Bomgaars of Sioux Center; brother-in-law, Pierce Feenstra of Norfolk; and nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Ida Rynders; husband, Arie Olivier; brother, Harold Rynders; sister, Mardelle Feenstra; brother, Denny Rynders; brother-in-law, John Nyhuis; sister-in-law, Nell Nyhuis; and brothers-in-law, Nick Bomgaars and Donald Van't Hul.
Memorials may be directed to the Sioux Center Christian School.