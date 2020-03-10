Esther M. Olivier

Sioux Center, Iowa

Esther M. Olivier, 92, of Sioux Center, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Royale Meadows Care Center in Sioux Center.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First Reformed Church in Sioux Center, with the Rev. Stephen Breen officiating. Burial will be prior to the service in Hope Cemetery, Hull, Iowa. A prayer service will be 9 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Esther M. Olivier was born on Sept. 8, 1927, in Lebanon, Iowa, to Peter and Ida (Bonnema) Rynders. She graduated from Hull Western Christian High School and continued her education at Dordt College earning her teaching degree. She worked on her master's degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

Right out of high school, Esther taught in Hull, Doon, and Edgerton Christian schools. After receiving her college degree, Esther taught music at the Sioux Center Christian School for 16 years. She also taught at Sheldon Christian as well as teaching some classes at Dordt College.