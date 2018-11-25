Glenview, Ill., formerly Sioux City
Esther N. Kaplan, 99, of Glenview, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully, in her bed, at her home in Glenview, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Private graveside services were held in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements were under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Esther was born on March 3, 1919, in Chamberlain, S.D., the daughter of Ike and Rose (Marsh) Rivin. Esther grew up in Chamberlain, where she spent many hours playing the piano. She won a state-wide piano competition in South Dakota. At the age of 17, the family moved to Sioux City and Esther graduated from Central High School.
Esther worked at Sally's in Sioux City before her marriage to David D. Kaplan, M.D. David was a decorated captain and doctor in the U.S. Army during World War II. Esther and David were married for 55 years. They moved to Chicago in 1978, and David passed away in January 1997.
Esther was a refined and elegant woman. She had a love for music and enjoyed playing bridge and traveling. Esther had also worked in Dr. Kaplan's office in the Orpheum Building.
Survivors include her children, Paula Kaplan Scott and her loving companion, Dr. Sergio Frascarelli of Glenview, and Stephen A. Kaplan of Winnetka, Ill.; a granddaughter, Andrea Heiman and her husband, Scott; and two great-grandchildren, David and Samantha Heiman.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. David Kaplan; an infant daughter, Rochelle Kaplan; and her sister, Lillian Slate.