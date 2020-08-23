× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Esther Rosella Mieras

Sioux City

Esther Rosella Mieras, 98, of Sioux City, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her residence at Northern Hills Assisted Living.

A private burial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Todd Schlitter officiating. A memorial service will be held in June 2021, with family and friends, at Wesley United Methodist Church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family.

Mrs. Mieras was born on May 4, 1922, in Maurice, Iowa, the daughter of George and Hattie Van Roekel. She graduated from Maurice High School.

She married Howard C. Mieras on June 2, 1948, in Maurice. They farmed in Maurice until 1951, when the couple moved to Sioux City.

In Sioux City, Esther was employed by Lutheran Hospital as a nurse's aide, J.C. Penney as a clerk in yard goods, Wesley United Methodist Church as an organist, and Marian Health Center as a unit secretary.

She was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she served in several capacities. Esther had many talents related to sewing, cooking, and music. She loved traveling across the country and to Mexico, Canada, and several European countries.