Esther Rosella Mieras
Sioux City
Esther Rosella Mieras, 98, of Sioux City, died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her residence at Northern Hills Assisted Living.
A private burial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Todd Schlitter officiating. A memorial service will be held in June 2021, with family and friends, at Wesley United Methodist Church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Mieras was born on May 4, 1922, in Maurice, Iowa, the daughter of George and Hattie Van Roekel. She graduated from Maurice High School.
She married Howard C. Mieras on June 2, 1948, in Maurice. They farmed in Maurice until 1951, when the couple moved to Sioux City.
In Sioux City, Esther was employed by Lutheran Hospital as a nurse's aide, J.C. Penney as a clerk in yard goods, Wesley United Methodist Church as an organist, and Marian Health Center as a unit secretary.
She was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she served in several capacities. Esther had many talents related to sewing, cooking, and music. She loved traveling across the country and to Mexico, Canada, and several European countries.
Survivors include two daughters, Evelyn Ferris of Salem, Ore., and Dr. Eileen Kohlenberg and her husband, Dr. Randy Kohlenberg, of Greensboro, N.C; a sister, Shirley Dykstra, of West St. Paul, Minn; three grandchildren, Brent, Lisa and her husband, Jerome, and William and his wife, Jacqueline; and one great-granddaughter, Claire.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard; two brothers, Walter and Howard; and two sisters, Verna and Mildred.
Memorials may be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Dr., Sioux City, IA 51104.
