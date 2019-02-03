Esther Wagner-Harrison

Sioux City
Esther Elaine Wagner-Harrison, 102, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Sunrise Manor in Sioux City.
Per Esther’s wishes, her body has been donated to science in Iowa City, Iowa, and the family will hold private services at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Esther was born on Aug. 30, 1916. She was left on the doorstep of a Sioux Falls, S.D. orphanage. Esther was placed on Nov. 2, 1916, to Jo and Emma Wagner. She married Clarence “Lefty” Harrison and had two sons, John and Ronald.
She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sioux City, and did volunteer work in their thrift shop. She worked for many years at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
Esther is survived by her son, John and his wife, Patty and their four children, Erie, Kari, Scott and Robby; seven great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Betty Harrison and her three children, Chad, Crystal, and Clint; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence "Lefty;" her son, Ronald; daughter-in-law, Sharon; and grandson, Scott O’Hern.
The family wishes to thank Sunrise Manor for their wonderful care of Esther.