Ethel Augsburger

Ethel Trei Augsburger
Sibley, Iowa
Ethel Trei Augsburger, 91, of Sibley, died Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Private family graveside service will be Tuesday. Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley is assisting the family.
Ethel was born April 20, 1928, in Sibley, to William and Anna (Buss) Hassebroek.
Survivors are four daughters, Dianne (Lloyd) Gruis of Sibley, Barbara (Tom) Galles of Le Mars, Pat (Bob) Johnson of George, and Cindy (Al) Scandrett of Greensboro, N.C.; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister, Donna (John) Rypkema of George.
