Le Mars, Iowa
Eugene "Gene" Guenther, 88, of Le Mars, passed away Friday, Dec, 14, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A. in Le Mars. The Rev. Dr. Jean Ziettlow will officiate. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Merrill, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Eugene Allen Guenther was born on May 29, 1930, in Independence, Wis., the son of Richard and Linda (Lorch) Guenther. He attended school in Arcadia, Wis., and graduated from Arcadia High School.
He was united in marriage to Marian von Hagel on Dec. 29, 1957 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Merrill. Gene and Marian farmed west of Le Mars for more than 35 years. In 1992, they moved to Le Mars. Marian passed away on Feb. 27, 2018.
Gene was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Merrill, where he served on church council for many years. After living in Le Mars for a few years, they became members of St. John's Lutheran Church. Gene and Marian enjoyed traveling to Germany and taking bus trips for several years. They enjoyed socializing with friends in card clubs. But most of all, they loved the times spent with their family, especially their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They enjoyed attending the sporting events and activities of their grandsons.
Survivors include his daughter, Sheryl (Neal) Oetken of Le Mars; three grandsons, Kyle (Lisa) Oetken of Ashland, Va., and their children, Dylan and Ella, Daniel Oetken (Emily Low) of Le Mars, and Allen (Kelsey) Oetken of Orange City, Iowa, and their children, Olivia and Henry; and his niece, Carol (Jim) Brandt of Washington state and their daughter, Krissy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Linda Guenther; his wife, Marian Guenther; his brother, Laverne Guenther; and a sister, Lois (Neal) Moyer.