Eagle Grove, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Eugene David Strub, 81, of Eagle Grove, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eagle Grove, with the Rev. Jerry Blake celebrating. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Assumption Cemetery, Merrill, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a rosary/vigil service at 4:15 p.m., at Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove.
Gene, the son of Joseph C. and Marie M. (Larson) Strub, was born on Feb. 6, 1938, in Le Mars, Iowa. He was raised and educated in the area of his birth, graduating from Merrill High School in 1956. Gene received his degree in animal science and accounting.
Gene was united in marriage with Nancy Frazeur on June 20, 1967, in Sioux City. They resided in Sioux City and South Dakota before moving to Eagle Grove in 1978 to take a job with M&M Livestock. After M&M closed, Gene worked various jobs until he retired when he was 62 due to his health.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Strub of Eagle Grove; daughter, Rhonda Ebson of Madison, S.D.; sons, Jeff Strub (Deb) of Madison, Tom Harwig (Sherri) of Mitchell, S.D., Mark Strub (Jodee) of Johnston, Iowa, Chris Strub of Salt Lake City, Utah, Greg Strub (JuLee) of Ankeny, Iowa, and Nick Strub (Erin) of Bloomington, Minn.; siblings, Steve Strub of Marcus, Iowa, and Richard Strub (Betty) of Ames, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Mary Strub of Sioux City; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Maxine Pearson (Steve), Helen Staebell (Arnie), Marge Daringer (Joe), Mary Olson (Ed), Genevieve Strub, Neal Strub (Judy), Jim Strub and Donald Strub.
Memorials may be left to Mass remembrances.
