Eugene Dice Sr., 76, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at home with his family by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept.18, 2023 at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City. A Visitation will be held one hour prior. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service. Eugene's family would like to invite everyone to a reception at the family farm following the service. 2025 Elk Creek Road, Sergeant Bluff.

Eugene Leon Dice Sr. was born Tuesday, May 27, 1947 in Correctionville, Iowa to Dale and Jeanne (Groux) Dice. He grew up in the Morningside area of Sioux City, graduating in 1965 from East High School. Eugene raised his family in Sergeant Bluff. He was a hard working man, always busy doing something and working multiple jobs to provide for his family. He was a hay farmer and taught his children many lessons as they helped on the farm. Eugene loved his family. He was a tough teacher, and was eager to help his children learn the lessons that were apparent when they made various choices. He softened later in life when it came time to help his grandchildren learn through their choices. He taught his children many lessons as they learned to help on the farm. Animals were always a part of the farm life; chickens, goats... the cute ones, not the grouchy ones.