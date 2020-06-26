× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eugene F. Decker

Grand Island, Neb., formerly Lexington, Neb.

Eugene F. “Blue” Decker, 70, of Grand Island, formerly of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home.

A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, with the Rev. Rob Kuefner officiating. The service will be streamed live on the Reynolds Love Facebook page. Graveside service, with military rites, will be 2 p.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, with the Rev. Bill Davis, officiating. There will be a book signing from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefunerahome.com.

Eugene was born on Aug. 31, 1949, in rural Lone Rock, Iowa, to Clinton and Stella Lucille (Gordon) Decker. Gene attended schools in Algona, Iowa, and graduated high school in 1968 at Lu Verne, Iowa. He began work for IBP in 1968 on their construction crew in Dakota City, Neb. Gene enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1969 and served seven years earning the rank of staff sergeant.

Gene was united in marriage to Susan Marie Gamble on Sept. 26, 1970. The couple would have celebrated their 50 year anniversary this September. To this union one son, Chris, was born.