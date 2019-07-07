Sioux City
Eugene "Gene" Waddell, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Martha Anderson of Trimble United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Gene was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in Sioux City, to Denver and Lydia (Borcherding) Waddell. He married Karen Savage on July 12, 1962, in Sioux City. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2018. He retired from the Sioux City Community School District in the maintenance department after working there for many years.
Gene enjoyed mowing the yard and taking care of his garden. His number one priority was his family. He always took care of his family, especially his wife, Karen.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Jeff) Hall; grandchildren, Megan (Justin) Nippert and Trevor Hall; great-granddaughter, Brynlee Nippett; and fur babies, Ebby and Daisy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.