Sioux City

77, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Service: July 9 at 10:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 8, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Eugene 'Gene' Waddell
