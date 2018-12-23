Le Mars, Iowa
Eugene John Ruisch, 84, of Le Mars, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Rejoice! Community Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Mike Metten and Rev. Kelli Glasgo will officiate. Private family burial will be at a later date in Resthaven Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Eugene "Geno" Ruisch was born on Sept. 24, 1934, in Sioux County, Iowa, the son of John and Johanna (Smits) Ruisch. He attended school in Maurice, Iowa, and graduated from Maurice High School. Geno enlisted in the U.S. Army on Aug. 10, 1955. He served as a clerk until earning his honorable discharge on Aug. 9, 1957.
He married Adrianna Mae Schiebout on June 4, 1957, at Ireton (Iowa) Christian Reformed Church. They lived many years on a farm near Ireton and moved to Le Mars in 2005. Geno spent two years at Sioux Empire College before transferring to Western Iowa Technical Community College, where he graduated in 1974 with a degree in farm machinery mechanics. He then took a position with John Deere Implement in Le Mars. Geno worked with John Deere for the next 42 years, retiring in 2016.
Geno and Adri enjoyed years of serving at Calvin Christian Reformed Church in Le Mars. After 40 plus years, God led them to Rejoice! Community Church, where Geno served faithfully in the Rejoice! Food Ministry, on the care team, and as an elder. His servant heart touched many lives in several missions over the years, including the last 15 summers with Victory Ministries of Alaska.
Geno survived three bouts with cancer. But on this fourth journey with cancer, Jesus said "Enough" and called him home, declaring, "Well-done, my good and faithful servant…"
Grateful to have shared his life is his wife of 61 years, Adri (Schiebout) Ruisch of Le Mars; a daughter and her husband, Ronda and Brad Noteboom of Maurice, and their children, Rachel (Eric) Van Der Heide, Jonathan (Melissa) Noteboom and Gretchen (Justin) Heronemus; a daughter and her husband, Sharolyn and Randy Christians of Grand Rapids, Mich., and their children, Josh (Erin) Christians and Matt (Brenda) Christians; a daughter and her husband, Nancy and Michael Van Surksum of Orange City, Iowa, and their children, Ryan (Cady) Van Surksum, Andy Van Surksum, Tyler Van Surksum and Lexi Van Surksum; a daughter and her husband, Lisa and Jim Kuiper of Downers Grove, Ill., and their children, Brian Kuiper, Jason (Grace) Kuiper, Daniel Kuiper and Amy Kuiper; a son and his wife, Joel and Dara Ruisch of Pella, Iowa, and their children, Jaime (Peter) Burr, Ally (Kea) Nacolatabua and Brandon Ruisch; 14 great-grandchildren with another on the way; a sister, Berdena Grady of Orange City; a sister-in-law, Wilma Ruisch of Burnsville, Minn.; and numerous sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Howard; a brother and his wife, Willus and Christina; and brothers-in-law, Bernard Grady and Bill Bleeker.
Memorials in Geno's name may be directed to Rejoice! Community Church Food Ministry or Victory Ministries of Alaska, 64741 S. Victory Road, Sutton, AK 99674.