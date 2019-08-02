{{featured_button_text}}

Doon, Iowa

88, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Service: Aug. 6 at 11 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Valley, Iowa. Burial: Hillside Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 5 from 5-7 p.m., Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley.

the life of: Eugene J. Schroeder
