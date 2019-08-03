Doon, Iowa
Eugene J. Schroeder, 88, of Doon, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley, Iowa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rock Valley, with the Rev. Doug Klein as Celebrant. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Doon, will follow the luncheon. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m., at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Eugene J. Schroeder was born on Aug. 12, 1930, to Clarence and Loretta (LaVelle) Schroeder, in Le Mars, Iowa. He graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1948. Eugene attended Westmar College on a football scholarship, playing center, graduating in 1952.
He married Carine Schroeder in Remsen, Iowa, on July 13, 1954. After living in Le Mars, they moved to Canby, Minn. for three years. They finally settled in Doon in 1958 where they lived for the past 61 years.
Eugene taught at Union Consolidated High School in Le Mars from 1952 to 1953, Randolph High School in Randolph, Neb., from 1953 to 1954, Brandt High School, Brandt, S.D., from 1955 to 1958, Doon High School from 1958 to 1959, Doon Junior High School from 1959 to 1961, Central Lyon High School government and drivers ed, Rock Rapids, Iowa, from 1961 to 1978.
Eugene coached boys basketball at Union and Brandt. He coached boys and girls high school basketball, boys high school baseball, and boys Little League in Doon. In addition, he played for the Doon town softball team.
Among his many accomplishments, Eugene served as mayor of Doon several times, served on the Grand Falls Riverboat Foundation, started the Doon Sawmill, drove truck, bought and sold cattle, and cooked at the Doon Steakhouse. After retiring in 1992, he became a master woodworker.
He is survived by his wife, Carine; three children, Dave (Jane) Schroeder of Sioux City, Jay Schroeder of Rapid City, S.D., and Julie (Tom) Leitschuck of South Sioux City; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Bob (Vi) Schroeder of Le Mars; sister-in-law, Carol Boever of Remsen; and brothers-in-law, Jerry (Marian) Schroeder of Lakeview, Ark., and Loren (Deb) Schroeder of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Loretta; father and mother-in-law, Raymond and Virginia Schroeder; daughters, Mary Virginia and Mary Loretta (in infancy); sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Herb Montgomery; and brothers-in-law, Dick Boever and Daniel Schroeder.
The family prefers memorials be directed to Special Olympics, Habitat For Humanity, or the charity of your choice.
He will be remembered as a man of few words, who leaves behind an enduring legacy.