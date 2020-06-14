Eugene N. Herbek M.D.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eugene N. 'Gene' Herbek, M.D.

Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Eugene N. "Gene" Herbek, MD, FCAP, 70, of Omaha, formerly Sioux City, passed away June 4, 2020.

Celebration of life to be announced. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, Omaha.

He was born in Nelson, Neb., on Dec. 10, 1949. He grew up working with his father and brother on his family's small farm in Deweese, Neb.

A proud Nebraskan, Gene graduated from the University of Nebraska for College, medical school, and residency. He was Board Certified in anatomic and clinical pathology.

Gene chose to practice his life's passion, pathology, which was second only to his family and friends. He began work at St. Luke's Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. He then served as Medical Director of the Methodist Women's Hospital Laboratory and Medical Director of the Transfusion and Coagulation Services for the Pathology Center at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.