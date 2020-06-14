Eugene N. Herbek M.D.

Eugene N. 'Gene' Herbek, M.D.
Omaha, formerly Sioux City
Eugene N. "Gene" Herbek, MD, FCAP, 70, of Omaha, formerly Sioux City, passed away June 4, 2020.
Celebration of life to be announced. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, Omaha.
He was born in Nelson, Neb., on Dec. 10, 1949. He grew up working with his father and brother on his family's small farm in Deweese, Neb.
A proud Nebraskan, Gene graduated from the University of Nebraska for College, medical school, and residency. He was Board Certified in anatomic and clinical pathology.
Gene chose to practice his life's passion, pathology, which was second only to his family and friends. He began work at St. Luke's Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. He then served as Medical Director of the Methodist Women's Hospital Laboratory and Medical Director of the Transfusion and Coagulation Services for the Pathology Center at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Gene was a recognized leader in the field of pathology. His impact was experienced at the national and international levels through his deep commitment to advancing the quality of medical laboratory care received by patients. He tirelessly served on College of American Pathologist (CAP) committees, commissions, councils, inspection teams, the Board of Governors, as Secretary Treasurer, and ultimately as CAP President.
Gene, with his wife, Jean launched the See, Test & Treat program to provide free breast and cervical cancer screening and follow up care to uninsured and under-served women in the United States. See, Test & Treat is made possible through the volunteer services of CAP members, their clinical care colleagues, and the generosity of CAP Foundation donors.
Among the awards Gene received are the St. Luke's Regional Medical Center, Sioux City, Physician Hero Award, the CAP Outstanding Communicator Award, the CAP Foundation Lansky Award, and The CAP Pathologist of the Year Award.
Gene is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jean; daughters, Sara and Emily, son-in-law, Archie; granddaughter, Rylee; step grandson, Major; mother, Mary; brother, Robert and his wife Jan; brother-in-law, John and his wife Brenda; and sister-in-law, Ann.
In lieu of flowers, to honor Gene's life, his family requests that donations be made to See, Test & Treat https:/foundation.cap.org/get-involved/see-test-treat-program/.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.