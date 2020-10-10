Eugene T. Manley

Gene was very devout in his faith and was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. He held several offices in the church and on the school board. Gene was also a member of the Third Degree and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He served as Grand Knight, state chairman and district deputy of the Knights of Columbus. He also served on the civil service commission. Gene was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing with his buddies. Gene was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed making others laugh and smile.