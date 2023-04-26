Eugenie E. 'Jeannie' Pelchat

Sioux City

Eugenie E. "Jeannie" Pelchat (Fugle), 73, of Sioux City passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 with her family by her side.

Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City.

Jeannie was born Jan. 4, 1950, in Sioux City to Eugene and Anna Marie (Arrow) Fugle. As a child Jeannie lived in Platte Center, Neb. with her aunt and beloved Uncle Bobby. Jeannie returned to Sioux City where she attended Woodrow Wilson Jr. High School and was a 1968 graduate of Sioux City Central High School. It was at Woodrow Wilson School that she met the love of her life, Bill. Jeannie and Bill were married on June 13, 1969, and made their home in Sioux City's Morningside area. They were blessed with three children: Stacey, Bill Jr. and Cindy.

Jeannie worked as an in-home daycare provider and was the manager of Southern Hills Amoco. Upon her retirement form Amoco, she spent the last 19 years caring for her grandsons, Evan, Jacen, Parker and Ian. Jeannie was also a proud enrolled member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe. Jeannie enjoyed the annual trips to the Black Hills of South Dakota with her daughter, Stacey, to visit her sister Marlene and attend the Powwow. Jennie went on numerous shopping trips with her girls and several camping adventures across the country with Stacey, Dan and their boys. Her favorite vacations were the three trips to Hawaii where she fell in love with the scent of Plumeria.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bill; daughters, Stacey (Dan) Kaler, and Cindy (Brad) Ohlendorf; son, Billy; grandchildren, Evan, Jacen and Parker Kaler, Megan and Drew Ohlendorf, and Ian Pelchat; sister, Marlene Stout; special sister, Debra (Dennis) Vortherms; and several nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents; beloved grandmother, Beulah George Arrow; uncle Bobby Wacheldorf; and brothers, Evans "Butch" Anderson and Allan Houchins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Siouxland.