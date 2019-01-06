Sioux City
Eulalia C. Navarrete, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Mark McGlohon officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Eulalia was born on Feb. 18, 1925, to Macedonio and Adela Cariaga, in San Jose, Texas. In 1943, she was married to Eduardo S. Navarrete to whom she shared 23 years of marriage with and had eight children. In 1962, Eulalia and Eduardo relocated to Sioux City from Harlingen, Texas. Eduardo later passed away in 1966. Eulalia founded Navarrete's Restaurant where she was the proud owner for 26 years.
In her spare time, Eulalia enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, and coloring.
Survivors include her brother, Raul Cariaga of Texas; six daughters, Aurora Lynde of Sioux City, Olivia (Keith) Heppner of Texas, Adela (Noah) Gwin of Sioux City, Lala (Bill) Sanders of Florida, Oralia (Tom) Aakhus of Ohio, and Alicia (Lanny) Tillery of Sioux City; her sons, Eddie (Judy) Navarrete of Sioux City, and Rudy Navarrete of Sioux City; four stepchildren; 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Eulalia was preceded in death by her husband; father; mother; two stepdaughters; one stepson; and her son-in-law, Richard Lynde.