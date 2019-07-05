{{featured_button_text}}

Elk Point, S.D.

103, died Sunday, June 30, 2019. Service: July 8 at 10 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Elk Point. Burial: Grace Hill Cemetery, Tripp, S.D. Visitation: July 7 from 6 to 7 p.m., at the church. Kober Funeral Home, Elk Point.

the life of: Eunice E. Jurgensen
