Eunice Lavonne Zeitler

Sioux City

Eunice Lavonne Zeitler, 89, of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at St. Luke's - Unity Point Health Center in Sioux City, Iowa surrounded by her two sons and close family.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 21, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Reverend Del Olivier will officiate. Burial will held directly following the funeral at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Eunice was born in 1934, in Sioux City, the daughter of Ray and Esther Zeitler. She grew up in Plymouth County where her family farmed, before moving to the Sioux City area in the 1960s where she helped to take care of her mother. She was employed as a housekeeper the majority of her adult life, working 42 years with Westwood Rehab/Nursing Home. Eunice raised her two sons as a single mother instilling in them the foundations of hard work and dedication to your career and your family. She was an animal lover, liked working in her yard, and was an extreme Iowa Hawkeyes fan, with an emphasis in Hawkeye football.

She is survived by her children George (Kara) Glass of Sioux City, and Joseph (Carla) Glass of Sergeant Bluff; four grandchildren Addison, Camryn, Braedyn, and Myles; and sister Edith Coon, her last surviving sibling of ten.

The family would like to thank the nurses of Unity Point for the compassionate and comfortable care they provided in the final days of Mom's life.