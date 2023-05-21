Eunice R. Thorstenson

Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Eunice R. Thorstenson, 91, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Sioux City passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Eunice was born the daughter of Carl and Ruth (Anderson) Swanson on Nov. 12, 1931 on the family farm near Plummer, Minn. She graduated from Plummer High School and then from Bemidji State Teacher's College. On Aug. 20, 1956, Eunice married Paul G. Thorstenson in Moorhead, Minn. They moved to Sioux City and made their home there until 2020 when they moved closer to family in Sioux Falls.

Eunice taught school in her younger years. She stayed home to raise her son, Erik, and then worked part-time at Williges clothing store for many years.

She was a huge hockey fan and a long-time season ticket holder of the Sioux City Musketeers. Her greatest joy was seeing her grandchildren.

Eunice is survived by her son, Erik (Amy) Thorstenson of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Kate, Brooke, Luke, and Jack all of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; two sisters; and a brother.