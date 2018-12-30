Sioux City
Eunice Walker Mohn (TeSinde Wa'u), 86, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, from a long term illness. She was a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska and belonged to the (TeSinde) Buffalo Tail Clan.
Services will be 11 a.m. today at Meyers Brothers Chapel, 6200 Morningside Avenue, in Sioux City. Malcolm Tyndall of Walthill, Neb. will lead services. Burial will be in Omaha Tribal Cemetery, Macy, Neb. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Eunice, the daughter of Charles and Ida Walker, was born on Dec. 10, 1932, in Macy. She was the mother of L. Michael Cummings, who preceded her in death. She married Don Mohn in Feb. 2, 1973 in Elk Point, S.D.
She attended Macy Day School in Macy until attending high school at United States Indian Industrial Training School (Haskell) and graduated in 1950.
Eunice was proud of her family and showed kindness and love to all of her relatives. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting, cards, Law and Order SVU, and spending time with her family.
Eunice is survived by her two children, Alan Fintel and Kathy Fintel; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ida Walker and Charles Walker; her son, L. Michael Cummings; her brothers, Laurence Cook, Melvin Cook, Isaac Walker, Clarence Walker, Alan Walker, Charles Walker, Truman Walker, and Lyman Walker; and her sisters, Anabelle Walker Sherman and Charlotte Walker Simon.
Pallbearers will be Darius Moore, Jim Hallum, Ashton Blair, John Cummings, Adam Cummings, Kristopher Cummings Jr., and Keagan Cummings.