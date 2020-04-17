Eva M. Myers
Cushing, Iowa
Eva M. Myers, 84, of Cushing passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City.
Private Mass of Christian Burial for family will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point with Fr. Joe Vogel, with burial to follow at Civil Bend Cemetery in rural Jefferson, S.D. There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date when the risk of COVID-19 is over. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.
Eva was born on March 20, 1936, in Berlin, N.D., the daughter of Leo and Ludwina (Geffre) Dunn.
On Sept. 26, 1953, Eva was united in marriage to Merwin Brown. To this union, five children were born: Fay, Joyce, Catherine, Sharon and Alan. Merwin passed away on Oct. 24, 1988. Eva married John Myers on August 11, 1990 in Jefferson.
Eva worked as a CNA for many years in different nursing homes in California, Colorado, Iowa and South Dakota. She later worked for IBP in Dakota City for several years before working in Elk Point-Jefferson school as a custodian until she retired. Upon her retirement, she and John moved to Cushing with her daughter, Joyce. John preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 2017.
Survivors are her children, Fay Miller of Anthon, Iowa, Joyce (Keith) Sevening of Cushing, Catherine (Brad) Hamlin of Torrington, Wyo., and Sharon Brown of Elk Point; nine grandchildren, Everts Miller, Chad (Christy) Miller, Dawn (Darrell) Hadley, Tammy (Eric) Boock, Michael (Kim) Sevening, Stephanie O'Connell, Christopher and Elizabeth Hamlin, and Christina Ludwigs; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three step-children, Mike (Yolanda) Myers of Eau Claire, Wis., Lori (John) Carrillo of Pahrump, Nev., and Danny Myers of Sioux City; seven step-grandchildren; four brothers, Charles (Michelle) Dunn, Francis (Colleen) Dunn, Arthur (Dorothy) Dunn, Bruce Dunn; five sisters, Louise (Fran) Lux, Jean Coleman, Darlene Yockey, Julie Sadler, Mary (John) Castro; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Eva was preceded in death by her son, Alan Brown; two husbands, Merwin Brown and John Myers; her grandson, James Miller; her parents; her son-in-law, Royce Miller; her step-daughter, Carla Myers; four brothers, Alois, Leonard, Paul and Anthony Dunn; and her sister, Ella Bahmer.
