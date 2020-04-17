× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eva M. Myers

Cushing, Iowa

Eva M. Myers, 84, of Cushing passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City.

Private Mass of Christian Burial for family will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point with Fr. Joe Vogel, with burial to follow at Civil Bend Cemetery in rural Jefferson, S.D. There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date when the risk of COVID-19 is over. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.

Eva was born on March 20, 1936, in Berlin, N.D., the daughter of Leo and Ludwina (Geffre) Dunn.

On Sept. 26, 1953, Eva was united in marriage to Merwin Brown. To this union, five children were born: Fay, Joyce, Catherine, Sharon and Alan. Merwin passed away on Oct. 24, 1988. Eva married John Myers on August 11, 1990 in Jefferson.