Whiting, Iowa

Eva Mae Nelson, 90, of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa.

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, with Evangelist Dale Wolf officiating. Burial will be in Hite Cemetery, Whiting. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Eva Mae Nelson was born on Aug. 16, 1929, in Jackson, Neb., the daughter of Albert and Josie (Thomas) Harvey.

Eva Mae Harvey and Johnny Nelson were united in marriage on Dec. 9, 1945 in Glenwood, Iowa. The couple made their lifelong home in Whiting. Eva was a caregiver for Jayne Anne Cochran. She was a homemaker and then worked many years as a custodian at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.

She was a great cook and enjoyed working on puzzles. Eva loved watching all sports, especially football and Cubs baseball.