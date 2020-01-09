Eva Mae Nelson

You have free articles remaining.
Whiting, Iowa
90, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Service: Jan. 10, 1 p.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Burial: Hite Cemetery, Whiting. Visitation: Jan. 9, 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
1:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
