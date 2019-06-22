Niobrara, Neb.
Eva McGill, 83, of Niobrara, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Randolph, Neb.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Niobrara Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Martha Atkins officiating. Luncheon will follow at Niobrara Presbyterian Church after service. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. today in Ponca Valley Cemetery, Verdel, Neb. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time today at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the Legion Hall in Verdel following graveside services. Arrangements are under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
Eva Ann (Renner) McGill, the daughter of Ferman and Hazel (Crouse) Renner, was born on April 12, 1936, in Sioux City. She attended school in Sioux City and Verdel.
On March 15, 1953, Eva was united in marriage to Keith L. McGill in Verdel. They were blessed with six children, Marilyn, Jocelyn, Jacquelyn, Rodney, Douglas, and Rosilyn. Eva lived in many places throughout her lifetime including, Pickstown, S.D., Arkansas, Oklahoma, Lynch, Monowi, and rural Niobrara.
She was a member of Niobrara Presbyterian Church, American Legion Auxiliary, Senior Citizens Club, and the Ridge Runners Card Club for 56 years.
Eva is survived by her husband, Keith; children, Marilyn (Bill) Sharp of Niobrara, Jocelyn (Dan) Robinson of Hinton, Iowa, Jacquelyn Porter of San Antonio, Texas, Rodney (Vickie) McGill of Stuart, Okla., Douglas McGill of Fort Meyers, Fla., and Rosilyn McGill of Fort Meyers; 18 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and brother.