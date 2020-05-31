× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eva (Smith) Huseman

Sioux City

Eva May (Smith) Huseman, 58, of Sioux City, passed away on May 15, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date.

Eva was born on Feb. 13, 1962, in Sioux City. She was raised at Lawton Iowa, and graduated from Lawton-Bronson High School. She worked at Theo's Steakhouse. She later attended Western Iowa Tech Community College for her career in nursing. She worked at Mercy Medical Hospital in Sioux City, Burgess Hospital in Onawa, Iowa, and currently at Ultimate Nursing with special needs children for many years. She loved caring for people which was her passion.

She married Michael L. Huseman on Feb. 14, 1998.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her husband, Michael; her father and mother, Howard and Verna Smith; son, Parrish (Logan) Smith; daughter, Destanie Huseman; two granddaughters, Chloe and Amelia Smith; sister, Debra Smith; brother, Lynn Smith (Kimberly); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She will truly be missed by all those who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mandy Huseman; and grandparents, Archie and Gladys Weston, Orville and Alma Smith, and Ina Phoebe Smith.

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Huseman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.