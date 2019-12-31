Evan G. Nettleton

Sioux City

Evan George Nettleton, 26, of Sioux City, departed this life into the arms of God who he worshiped and served with all of his heart on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone World Outreach Center in Sioux City. The Rev. Cary Gordon will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. No visitation will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Anthon, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Evan George Nettleton, eldest son of Thomas and Brenda (Schrunk) Nettleton, was welcomed into the world on July 3, 1993, in Sioux City. He grew up in Sioux City until 2003, when the family relocated to Sloan, Iowa.

In May 2012, Evan graduated from Peacemakers Academy in Sioux City. After graduation, Evan started working at Olive Garden in Sioux City. While attending church at Cornerstone World Outreach, Evan would meet the love of his life, Sabrina Richie, and the two were united as one on April 25, 2015. The couple made their home in Sioux City, and welcomed their three sons, Leland, James and Henry. Evan cherished every moment of being a father and spending time with his family.

