Evan G. Nettleton
Evan G. Nettleton

Sioux City

26, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Service: Jan 3. at 1 p.m., Cornerstone World Outreach Center, Sioux City. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. No visitation will be held. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon and Mapleton, Iowa.

Service information

Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:00PM
Cornerstone World Outreach
1625 Glen Ellen Road
Sioux City , Iowa 51106
