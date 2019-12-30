Evan G. Nettleton

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
26, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Service: Jan 3. at 1 p.m., Cornerstone World Outreach Center, Sioux City. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. No visitation will be held. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon and Mapleton, Iowa.
To send flowers to the family of Evan Nettleton, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Cornerstone World Outreach
1625 Glen Ellen Road
Sioux City , Iowa 51106
1625 Glen Ellen Road
Sioux City , Iowa 51106
Guaranteed delivery before Evan's Funeral Service begins.