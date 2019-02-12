South Sioux City
Evan O. Hopkins, 86, of South Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bartlett Cemetery in Bartlett, Neb.
Evan was born July 4, 1932, in Bartlett, the son of Oren and Viola (Kellogg) Hopkins. He grew up in Bartlett and graduated from Bartlett High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army at the age of 16 and served from Jan. 13, 1953, to Dec. 24, 1954. Evan lived in Sioux City and South Sioux City most of his life. He worked for the Chicago and North Western Railroad for 38 years.
He was a member of the South Sioux City Eagles Club. He enjoyed fishing with his son and grandchildren and doing the Polka.
Survivors include his children, Vicky Hall of Sioux City, Steve Hopkins and his significant other, Cindy Hackney, of Elk Point, S.D., and Tammy (Paul) Armstrong of South Sioux City; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eldon (Carroll) Hopkins of Portland, Ore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael; and siblings, Albert, Bertha, Ruth and Ethel.