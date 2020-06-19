Evelyn Beimers
Sioux Center, Iowa
Evelyn Beimers, 87, of Sioux Center, died peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center, with the Rev. Carl Klompien officiating. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. Live stream will be available on our website and a link can be found on Evelyn's obituary page.
Evelyn Shirley (Vaandrager) Beimers was born on April 5, 1933, in Sheldon, Iowa, the daughter of Cornelius and Pearl (Rienstra) Vaandrager. She grew up on a farm near Sheldon, where she also attended school.
On Dec. 26, 1956, she was united in marriage to Thurlow Beimers in Tucson, Ariz. Beim and Evie made their home in Sioux Center, where she was a homemaker and later worked at the Sioux Center Hospital.
Evelyn was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Sioux Center. She spent Saturday mornings at Casey's Bakery making pig-in-the-blankets to support their Christian education fund. She enjoyed antique shopping, crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper, tending her plants, and hosting Christmas Eve dinner. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and cherished time spent with her siblings at family reunions. Beim and Evie enjoyed their yearly vacation to Cass Lake, Minn. to fish and spend time with family. In their retirement years, they loved spending time at their condo in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Terry (Mary) Beimers of Sioux Center, Pam (Howard) Vander Schaaf of Alton, Iowa, Lisa (Mike) Hilbelink of Temecula, Calif., and Jill Shepard of Grass Valley, Calif.; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, Wendy (Mike) Poppema, their children, Jaci, Peyton, and Kinzie, Evan (Jennifer) Beimers, their children, Claire and Eli, Kimberly (Kyle) Waterman, their children, Camden and Collins, Joshua Vander Schaaf, his son, Kyler, Justin (Angela) Vander Schaaf, Jordan Vander Schaaf (Marianna Jensen), and Riley Shephard, her son, Ruston; three sisters, Cynthia (Don) Hanenburg, Leona Broers and Glenda Vaandrager; two sisters-in-law, Kathryn Vaandrager and Carolyn Vaandrager; and nieces, nephews and other extended family.
In addition to her husband, Thurlow, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles, and Vernon Vaandrager; and one brother-in-law, Tom Broers.
In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorial be directed to the Sioux Center Health Hospice.
