Evelyn Beimers

Sioux Center, Iowa

Evelyn Beimers, 87, of Sioux Center, died peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center, with the Rev. Carl Klompien officiating. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. Live stream will be available on our website and a link can be found on Evelyn's obituary page.

Evelyn Shirley (Vaandrager) Beimers was born on April 5, 1933, in Sheldon, Iowa, the daughter of Cornelius and Pearl (Rienstra) Vaandrager. She grew up on a farm near Sheldon, where she also attended school.

On Dec. 26, 1956, she was united in marriage to Thurlow Beimers in Tucson, Ariz. Beim and Evie made their home in Sioux Center, where she was a homemaker and later worked at the Sioux Center Hospital.