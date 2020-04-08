Evelyn D. Purchase
Onawa, Iowa
Evelyn D. Purchase, 93, of Onawa, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.
Private immediate family services will be held. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe, Iowa. Public memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Evelyn Dorothy was born on Dec. 13, 1926, in Blencoe, the daughter of Wilbur Allen and Bertha (Marley) Hime. She grew up in Blencoe and graduated from Blencoe High School with the class of 1945.
Evelyn was united in marriage to Bruce Alfred Purchase of Pierson, Iowa, on Oct. 14, 1946. In 1947 their daughter, Beverly, was born. The family lived in Blencoe until 1954, when they moved to Onawa. Through the years, Evelyn worked at the Council Oak Store, Onawa Chamber of Commerce, and Harris Drug Store. Bruce and Evelyn moved to Sioux City in late 1968. She began working for Morningside College in food service, where she worked for 27 years. Bruce died on Aug. 28, 1984, in Sioux City. She continued working at the college until her retirement in 1995, when she returned to Onawa to live. Over the years, she had volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital while living in Sioux City.
Evelyn loved helping others every chance she could. She loved spending time with her daughter, Beverly, and their time together will be a cherished memory.
Evelyn was active at First Congregational Church in Onawa, where she was a member of the church fellowship, served on the church board, and taught Sunday School for many years. After the closure of First Congregational Church, she transferred her membership to Blencoe United Church of Christ. She volunteered at Burgess Health Center and worked in several areas of the hospital for many years. Evelyn also volunteered at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa for several years. She was a member of the Burgess Health Center Auxiliary Board and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Purchase of Onawa; a special niece and her family, Merry (Vern) Cordes of Nevada, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Bertha; her husband, Bruce; four brothers, William “Sparky” Hime, Maurice Hime, Miles Hime, and George Hime; and six sisters, Lucille Black, Luea Sorenson, Violet “Vi” Vittitoe, Mary Brokens, Frances Clay, and Bonnie Stevenson.
