Evelyn D. Purchase

Private immediate family services will be held. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe, Iowa. Public memorial services will be held at a later date.

Evelyn was united in marriage to Bruce Alfred Purchase of Pierson, Iowa, on Oct. 14, 1946. In 1947 their daughter, Beverly, was born. The family lived in Blencoe until 1954, when they moved to Onawa. Through the years, Evelyn worked at the Council Oak Store, Onawa Chamber of Commerce, and Harris Drug Store. Bruce and Evelyn moved to Sioux City in late 1968. She began working for Morningside College in food service, where she worked for 27 years. Bruce died on Aug. 28, 1984, in Sioux City. She continued working at the college until her retirement in 1995, when she returned to Onawa to live. Over the years, she had volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital while living in Sioux City.