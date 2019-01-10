Milford, Iowa, formerly Hinton, Iowa
Evelyn Frances Saunders, 90, of Milford, formerly of Hinton, entered her eternal home Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Spencer Hospital in Spencer, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Hinton, with the Rev. Steven Stoll officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Evelyn Frances Held was born on Oct. 19, 1928, in Le Mars, to Elvin and Minnie (Stilwell) Held. She was baptized in the Methodist Church and grew up on a farm near Hinton. She graduated from Hinton Community School. After graduation, she worked at First National Bank in Sioux City and the Farmer's CO-OP in Hinton.
On June 6, 1948, she was united in marriage to Stanley Saunders at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hinton. They farmed east of Hinton for eight years before they moved to Sioux City in 1956. They then moved to Huron, S.D. in 1958 and back to Hinton to 1964. Stan passed away on Oct. 29, 2008.
Evelyn worked at Hinton Community School, Zenith Corporation, and for the City of Hinton as city clerk. She taught Sunday School for many years, was a member of LWML, served on the altar guild at Trinity Lutheran Church and was a member of Lamplighters. She also quilted for many years. Evelyn often visited shut-ins and those in nursing homes and was always making and giving food to those in need.
Having health issues, Evelyn moved by her daughter, Kathy, in Milford in December 2011. There she joined Immanuel Lutheran Church and resided at Heritage Landing in Milford.
Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen (Duane) Dodd of Milford, and Debra (Joe) Huntsinger of Sioux Falls, S.D.; two sons, Stephen (Brenda) Saunders of Nixa, Mo., and Rev. Dr. Brian (Karen) Saunders of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brother, Don (Arlene) Held of Hinton; 10 grandchildren, Mark Stover, Kristi (Derrik) Clark, Curtis (Rachel) Saunders, Sean (Jessica) Saunders, Chezarae (Jacob) Shoup, Danae (Evan) Meinert, Jill (Jon) Baumgartel, BJ (Julie) Saunders, Leah (Lucas) Tanney, and Michaela (Jason) Knox; 26 great-grandchildren and one due in April 2019; and other relatives.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; and husband.