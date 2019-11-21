Dixon, Neb., formerly Hartington
Evelyn G. “Evie” Litz, 90, died on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Neb.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m on Saturday at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon, with the Rev. Jerry Connealy officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington. Visitation will be on Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and then continue at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Evie is survived by her four children, Randy (Holly) Litz of Winter Springs, Fla., Bob (Mary) Litz of Bennington, Neb., Julie (Jeff) Hartung of Dixon, Mike (Mary Ann) Litz of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings Mildred Dorr of Creighton, Neb., Glenn (Shirley) Heaton of Osmond, Neb., and Donna Christian of Erie, Colo.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Rita (Jerry) Sperry of Wayne, Rosemary Polak of Coleridge, Shari Litz of Hartington, Louise Litz of Aurora, Colo.