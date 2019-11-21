Evelyn G. 'Evie' Litz

Services will be at 10:30 a.m on Saturday at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon, with the Rev. Jerry Connealy officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington. Visitation will be on Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and then continue at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.