Evelyn J. Langel
Evelyn J. Langel

Sioux City

88, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Memorial service: Jan. 27, 1 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: Jan. 27, noon, at the funeral home.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Jan 27
Memorial Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
1:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
