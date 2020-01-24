Evelyn J. Langel

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
88, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Memorial service: Jan. 27, 1 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: Jan. 27, noon, at the funeral home.
Service information
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
Jan 27
Memorial Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
