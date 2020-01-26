Sioux City
Evelyn J. Langel, 88, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be noon until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Evelyn was born in Sioux City, on Feb. 16, 1931, the daughter of Albert and Elsie (Ranciter) Davis. She attended Sioux City Public Schools and graduated from Central High School.
She worked as a cook for a few years at The Dog House. She then became a meter maid for the city of Sioux City for a few years before going to work at Marian Health Center as a dietary aid until her retirement.
Evelyn enjoyed gardening, going to casinos and riding her moped in her younger years.
Evelyn is survived her daughter, Vicky Hemmelman and her husband, Steve of Merrill, Iowa; son, Dennis of California; son, Stephen Langel and his wife, Tammy of Sioux City; son, Kenneth and his wife, Ruth of Galva, Iowa; daughter, Julie Miller and her significant other, Tom Buchholz of McCook Lake, S.D.; daughter, Vonnie Langel and her partner, Deanna of Sioux City; her grandchildren, Joshua Langel, DeJay Langel, Katie Hardes, Rusty Langel, Corey Ruhland, Dona Kass, Tim Ruhland, Nathan Miller and Melissa Miller; and her nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials in Evelyn's name may be made to the Salvation Army.
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
1:00PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106