Sioux City

Evelyn J. Langel, 88, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be noon until service time Monday at the funeral home.

Evelyn was born in Sioux City, on Feb. 16, 1931, the daughter of Albert and Elsie (Ranciter) Davis. She attended Sioux City Public Schools and graduated from Central High School.

She worked as a cook for a few years at The Dog House. She then became a meter maid for the city of Sioux City for a few years before going to work at Marian Health Center as a dietary aid until her retirement.

Evelyn enjoyed gardening, going to casinos and riding her moped in her younger years.