{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

82, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019.  Service:  July 15 at 1 p.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.  Burial:  Logan Park Cemetery, following service.  Visitation:  July 15 from noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Evelyn L. Woods
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments