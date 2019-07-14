Sioux City
82, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Service: July 15 at 1 p.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery, following service. Visitation: July 15 from noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Sioux City
