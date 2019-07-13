Sioux City
Evelyn Lydia Woods, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by family.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Evelyn was born on May 30, 1937, in Nebraska, the daughter of Nels and Maude Graae. Evelyn met Wesley Woods Sr., and after three years, they married on Jan. 27, 1958 in Nebraska. They had eight children. Evelyn worked for Westwood Nursing Home in Sioux City for more than 20 years.
She enjoyed reading, going on adventures and spending time with her family. Most importantly, she loved anything that involved the color pink. According to her, she was a self-proclaimed pink-aholic.
Evelyn was a great wife, a great mother, and the greatest grandmother. Opposite of her husband, she enjoyed being the center of attention. Evelyn’s petite frame contained a larger than life personality. She would always crack a joke in an attempt to make you smile. Regardless of words, her presence could cheer you up. She truly could say so much with so little. Her patience and welcoming heart was the center of a large and growing family. Whether from struggle or prosperity, Wesley and Evelyn's house, at one point in time, became home to a majority of her family; however, regardless of who lived there, it was always Grandma’s house. She hosted every Easter, Independence Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Evelyn's love was the glue that kept her family together; thus, making her extremely dependable and supportive. To her family, she was perfect. They don't make 'em like her anymore.
Survivors include her children, Theresa Hahn of North Sioux City, Russell (Sheri) Woods Sr., Randall (Starla) Woods Sr., Wesley (Lori) Woods Jr., and James Woods, all of Sioux City, and Melissa Ramirez of Sloan, Iowa; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wesley Woods Sr.; eight siblings; son, Kevin Woods; and daughter, Robin Leon.