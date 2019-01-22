South Sioux City
Evelyn Margaret Doohen, 64, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of All Nations. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.
Evelyn Doohen was born on Dec. 14, 1954, in Sioux City, the daughter of Patrick W. and Mary B. (Wadle) Doohen. She graduated from Sioux City West High. Evelyn was a homemaker and did painting. She was employed at Mid-Step Services and gave many volunteer hours to the Siouxland Humane Society and the Food Bank.
Evelyn is survived by one son, Les Alan Rahn of Omaha; one daughter, Dixie Lee Worden of Merrill, Iowa: two brothers, Timothy Doohen of Sioux City, and Dave (Linda) Doohen of California; three sisters, Alexis Doohen, Donna Doohen, and Barbara Avdas, all of Sioux City; one grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Mary, Patrick, Dixie, Johnny, Ruth, Terry, and Dorothy Doohen.