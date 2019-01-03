Byron Center, Mich., formerly Hull, Iowa
Evelyn May Dykstra, 91, formerly of Hull, passed away on Dec. 28, 2018, at the Byron Center Manor, in Byron Center.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hope Christian Reformed Church in Hull. The Rev. Duane Nieuwsma and the Rev. Todd Zuidema will officiate. After a lunch, interment will be in Hope Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be the hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Hull. You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.
Evelyn was born on May 26, 1927, on a farm near Aledo, Ill., to Felix A. and Leanna May (Bradford) Brown. She graduated from the Aledo High School and attended the Iowa State University (Ames to her) and Sterling College in Sterling, Kan., where she was the Roundup Queen. She excelled in drama and speech.
While at ISU, she met a dashing young Allan Dykstra, who was attending ISU while in the U.S. Navy. They married on June 18, 1947, at Aledo.
Allan's decision to become an ordained Reformed Church minister led to Evelyn's role as the preacher's wife at churches in New Jersey, Indiana, Michigan, and Iowa. She reveled in the task, using her ISU home-ec training in that and in mothering the four children born to them.
In February 1973, life changed as the result of a car accident that left Allan a quadriplegic. Thanks in large part to the support and care extended by their Hope Church family, Evelyn was able to care for Allan 24/7 for the remaining 20 years of his life; her picture is in the dictionary next to the word devoted. After Allan’s death on Jan. 9, 1993, in Sioux Falls, S.D., after 45 years of marriage, Evelyn moved to the homestead in Hull, where she enjoyed the fellowship of morning coffee and catered meals and puzzles. For the past three years, she had lived in Michigan.
Evelyn was deeply religious and was a prayer warrior. She contributed to Hallmark's profitability with the number of birthday and greeting cards she sent. She also participated regularly in two beloved ministries, Coffee Break and Crossroads Prison Ministries.
She also had a green thumb, specializing in perennials.
Evelyn is survived by three children, Barbara (Duane) Nieuwsma of Byron Center, Daniel (Sharon) Dykstra of Sioux City, and Timothy (Melinda) Dykstra, of Acworth, Ga.; a son-n-law, Stanley Starkenburg of Palmyra, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren, Joshua (Meredith) Nieuwsma, Sarah (Greg) Schemper, Josiah (Alicia) Dykstra, Jesse Dykstra, Jordan Dykstra, Shantelle Dykstra, Emily (Michael) Walker, Abby (Nicholas) Gaffney, Amy (Caleb) Howard, and Alexander (Tess) Dykstra; and six great-grandchildren, Kate, Elia, Avery, Hayden, Calla, and Allan.
In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Starkenburg; and a brother, Kenneth (Mary) Brown. They are together again.
Memorials may be given to the Hope Church Mission Fund.