Sioux City
Evelyn Mae Graves, 97, of Sioux City, died peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Evelyn was born on Nov. 1, 1921, in Elk Point, S.D., the daughter of Milton and Celia Barnes. Evelyn was a nanny for families during her late teens and early twenties.
On Nov. 12, 1942, Evelyn was united in marriage to George Graves. Her husband was in the military, and she moved with him to military bases around the country. When they returned to Sioux City, she worked at various retail stores, Winchester Corporation, and then became a full-time homemaker.
Evelyn enjoyed family time with her children, her grandchildren, and working her daily crossword puzzles.
Evelyn is survived by her son, George Graves Jr.; her daughter, Carolyn Heien; her grandchildren, Bob Heien Jr. and his wife, Julie, and Jodi Nelson and her husband, Jon; five great-grandchildren, Zack Heien, Tia Heien, Ashley Church, Geoff Nelson, and Sydney Nelson; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George in 1993; and one brother, Harold Barnes.