Evelyn M. Schademan

South Sioux City

Evelyn M. Schademan, 88, of South Sioux City passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at a local care center.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home with Father Michael Keating officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Evelyn was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Bancroft, Neb. She was raised by her parents Rudy and Elsie (Tighe) Luedke. Evelyn graduated from Bancroft High School. She married Meryl Schademan on June 30, 1954. Evelyn worked at the Eagle's Club and in the cafeteria at Tyson Foods. She sold Avon for years, enjoyed attending dances at the South Sioux City Senior Center, and loved her cats. Evelyn and Merle were members of the Foresters.

She is survived by her daughter Karlene Haines; grandchildren Chad Schademan and Tonya Olsen; great-grandchildren Trey Haines, Abby Olsen, and Kylie Olsen; sister Jeanette Schademan; and sister-in-law Viola (LaVern) Kubik.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Meryl; son-in-law Tony Haines; brother LeRoy Petersen; and brother-in-law Darrel Schademan.