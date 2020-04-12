Evelyn Mae Rowe

Evelyn Rowe
Le Mars, Iowa
Evelyn Rowe, 83, of Le Mars, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Le Mars.
Due to the current public health mandate, a Celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Private family services with burial in Memorial Cemetery at Le Mars, will take place in the near future. Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Evelyn's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Evelyn Mae Haines was born on Oct. 1, 1936, in Iowa City, Iowa, to James and Helen (Root) Haines. Evelyn grew up in the Fort Dodge, Iowa area with 11 siblings. She attended schools in Fort Dodge and later in Gowrie, Iowa, where she met Jim Rowe.
On July 21, 1953, Evelyn was united in marriage to Jimmy Rowe in Fort Dodge, where they started their family. In 1970, the family moved to Fort Morgan, Colo. Later, they moved to Le Mars, Iowa.
Evelyn worked at Globe Union in Fort Dodge for several years. Later she helped her husband and son, Kerry start their business where she played a key part.
Evelyn enjoyed bowling and went to Nationals several times with some of her dearest friends. Evelyn and her daughter, Sharon also went to Nationals and placed 285 out of 80,000 women for which she was extremely proud.
Evelyn enjoyed her grandchildren and loved attending their various activities like baseball, softball, show choir, dance and wrestling. Evelyn also loved going to Merle Haggard concerts.
Evelyn was at Good Samaritan for four years where she loved to play bingo at her lucky table with her lucky friends.
Evelyn is survived by Kerry (Sheri) Rowe, Sharon (John) Sailer, Brian (Laurie) Rowe, all of Le Mars, Scott (Jane) Rowe of Oyens, Iowa; 15 grandchildren, Wesley (Stephanie) Kramer, Cordy (Alexa), Quinn (Ashley), Phillip Kramer, Grant Hanstein, Julia (Jason) Curry, Shayla Rowe, Brody Rowe, Larissa Rowe, Shelby Sailer, Izzy Bergquist, Cassie Rowe, Skyler Sailer, Kendrick Rowe, Levi Rowe; eight great-grandchildren, Yarexi Barnes, Brayden Rowe, Ellianna Kramer, Colton, Kash Waggoner, Wade Kramer, Josie, Summit Curry; son-in-law, Robert; and siblings, Maralyn Patterson, Betty Gutzwiller, Jimmy Haines, Eldon Haines, William Haines, Sally La Blume.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; daughter, Pamela; son-in-law, Wade Kramer; parents, James and Helen Haines; and siblings, Elizabeth Lee, John Haines, Avon Olsen, Richard Haines, Le Roy Haines.
