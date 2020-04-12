Evelyn Mae Rowe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Evelyn Rowe

Le Mars, Iowa

Evelyn Rowe, 83, of Le Mars, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Le Mars.

Due to the current public health mandate, a Celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Private family services with burial in Memorial Cemetery at Le Mars, will take place in the near future. Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Evelyn's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Evelyn Mae Haines was born on Oct. 1, 1936, in Iowa City, Iowa, to James and Helen (Root) Haines. Evelyn grew up in the Fort Dodge, Iowa area with 11 siblings. She attended schools in Fort Dodge and later in Gowrie, Iowa, where she met Jim Rowe.

On July 21, 1953, Evelyn was united in marriage to Jimmy Rowe in Fort Dodge, where they started their family. In 1970, the family moved to Fort Morgan, Colo. Later, they moved to Le Mars, Iowa.

Evelyn worked at Globe Union in Fort Dodge for several years. Later she helped her husband and son, Kerry start their business where she played a key part.