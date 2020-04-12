Evelyn Mary Alvey

She thought of herself as a homebody, but when Ted convinced her to travel, she thoroughly enjoyed it. Business and pleasure trips took the couple to South Africa, Europe, and the Holy Land, as well as Alaska, Hawaii, and many family trips around the lower 48.

She will be remembered by all for her sweet disposition, her generous nature, as well as a wisecracking sense of humor. Her children and grandchildren were her focus and no one was prouder and more encouraging of their accomplishments.

Waiting to greet her in heaven are her parents, and brother, Donald Perazzo, and, of course, Ted, to whom she was married for 72 years, and who passed away March 17, 2017.

She is survived by their three children, daughters, Cheryl (John) O'Brien of Santa Rosa, Calif., Karen (Gary) Schramm of Ankeny, Iowa, and son, Mark (Elaine) Alvey of Mt. Prospect, Ill.; plus eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Sunny View Care Center of Ankeny, Evelyn's home since 2017, as well as Suncrest Hospice, for their loving care of Evelyn and who became her second family. Your kindness will long be remembered.

In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Ev's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Suncrest Hospice of West Des Moines, or your local Ronald McDonald House.

