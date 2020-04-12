Evelyn Mary Alvey
Sioux City
Evelyn Mary Alvey, 96, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family.
Evelyn was born on Sept. 27, 1923, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Lillian (Sierk) Perazzo. She attended Sioux City schools and graduated from Central High School in 1941.
At Central High, she met John "Ted" Alvey. They started dating and became high school sweethearts. Ted courted her on his Harley-Davidson, and they enjoyed many years cruising the streets of Sioux City. Although she enjoyed teasing Ted that she had dated other fellows, he was the love of her life, and they married on Oct. 23, 1944.
She enjoyed listening to records and amassed an extensive collection of Big Band albums; she also liked dancing and going to movies. When "Gone With the Wind" premiered in Sioux City in 1940, she skipped school to see the first showing. She also had a green thumb like no other, and her beautiful plants and flowers were a source of pride and pleasure.
Evelyn, "Evie" to her friends, was primarily a mother and homemaker during most of her married life, although she did work at the Wincharger-Zenith factory during World War II, assembling electronic equipment.
She thought of herself as a homebody, but when Ted convinced her to travel, she thoroughly enjoyed it. Business and pleasure trips took the couple to South Africa, Europe, and the Holy Land, as well as Alaska, Hawaii, and many family trips around the lower 48.
She will be remembered by all for her sweet disposition, her generous nature, as well as a wisecracking sense of humor. Her children and grandchildren were her focus and no one was prouder and more encouraging of their accomplishments.
Waiting to greet her in heaven are her parents, and brother, Donald Perazzo, and, of course, Ted, to whom she was married for 72 years, and who passed away March 17, 2017.
She is survived by their three children, daughters, Cheryl (John) O'Brien of Santa Rosa, Calif., Karen (Gary) Schramm of Ankeny, Iowa, and son, Mark (Elaine) Alvey of Mt. Prospect, Ill.; plus eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Sunny View Care Center of Ankeny, Evelyn's home since 2017, as well as Suncrest Hospice, for their loving care of Evelyn and who became her second family. Your kindness will long be remembered.
In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring Ev's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Suncrest Hospice of West Des Moines, or your local Ronald McDonald House.
