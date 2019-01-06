Sioux City
Evelyn Patricia Hagan, 92, of Sioux City, died on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Community in Sioux City.
A celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Mrs. Hagan, the former Evelyn P. Garraughty, was born on June 12, 1926, in Chicago, Ill. She graduated from St. Mary of Nazareth Nursing School in 1947.
She was married to the late Hugh Hagan in 1948. They moved to Sioux City in 1951 and raised their nine children as members of Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Survivors include three sons, Brian of Ahwatukee, Ariz., Dan (Sue) of Ankeny, Iowa, and Mike of Tempe, Ariz.; six daughters, Kathy (Dave) Manning of Burbank, S.D., Karen (James) Rizk of Omaha, Beth (Joel) Engle of Sparks, Nev., Laurie (Kirk) Rawles of Durango, Colo., Kerry (Jim) Trammell of Chiang Mai, and Kelly (Ryan) May of Henderson, Nev.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson; and a great-granddaughter.
The family would like to thank the staff at Holy Spirit Memory Care Unit for their special care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.