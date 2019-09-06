Smithland, Iowa
Evelyn "Peg" (Parkhill) Claus, 96, of Smithland, passed into the arms of her loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. She joins her husband of 70 years, Chester "Chet" Claus in their heavenly home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Smithland United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Willow Township Cemetery, Holly Springs, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City.
Evelyn "Peg" (Parkhill) Claus was born on May 25, 1923, in Oto, Iowa, to Charlie Thomas and Edith Melvina Parkhill. She grew up on a farm in the Oto area with five brothers and two sisters. She graduated from high school in 1941.
Peg married the love of her life, Chet, on July 14, 1945, in Dakota City. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage. They had two sons, Ben (Jennie) from Elk Point, S.D., and Greg (Dawn) from Smithland. They also had four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her husband Chet passed away on Aug. 21, 2015. Peg spent her last year lovingly cared for by the staff at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton, Iowa.
Peg was preceded in death by her loving husband, Chester; her parents; five brothers, Virgil, James, Wilbur, Charles, and Russell Parkhill; and two sisters, Maisel Cameron and Delia Lane.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Siouxland.
To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Claus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.