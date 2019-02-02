Omaha, formerly Allen, Neb.
Evelyn R. Rogers, 76, of Omaha, formerly of Allen, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at United Methodist Church, 402 Summit Dr., in Allen.
Evelyn was born on March 25, 1942, to Howard and Melba Gillaspie, in Ponca, Neb. She graduated from high school in Allen in 1960. She then attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln where she graduated with her master's degree in teaching in 1964. She was a dedicated teacher for more than 40 years in Macy, Neb. at Umo ho Nation Public School.